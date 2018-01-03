GWI to tackle City’s Sewerage system

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Former Mayor of Georgetown Mavis Benn has called for more emphasis to be placed on the sewerage system in the City; a call that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles has committed to.

At the GWI’s Year in Review on December 29, 2017, Benn said for too long prominence has been given only to water supply by the utility company, while failing to recognise the importance of the sewerage system in the Capital City.

She urged the press to follow the work of GWI as it continues improving the sewerage system in the city.

Addressing this, also at the year in review, Dr. Van West-Charles said that GWI will find a solution to the sewerage system in Georgetown.

“We have started this year with the training of staff in terms of the design and we are looking currently at the work of the rehabilitation of the Tucville station. And we have been able to meet with the contractors involved in sewerage to put some order at the Kingston Outfall,” the CEO said.

GWI, he said, has already met with some contractors who have collaborated

with the water company and have contributed to an extension of the outfalls. The utility company will have a meeting during the course of this month with residents and businesses in the area to address the issue further.

“It puts a bit more order in the system and we are working with different technologies right now to see what is the best cost-effective one with respect to the sewerage treatment for the city,” Dr. Van West Charles said.

According to Dr. Van West-Charles, Georgetown is plagued with many challenges. He said the water network is more than 100 years old and that, in itself, prevents progress. He said while, the water company has the capacity to raise the pressure and put more water into the system, the water network remains a major challenge.

“We have to find the resources to be able to address them. And it has to be in collaboration with central government,” the CEO said.

By: Alexis Rodney

