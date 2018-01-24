Hand-en-Veldt residents receive water for the first time

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Residents of Hand-en-Veldt, Mahaica, are receiving water for the first, through an intervention by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

In keeping with its mandate of delivering an efficient supply of water to all homes across the country, GWI has expended $3.3M to run pipelines in the community so that residents can receive water.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Engineer Technician, GWI, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), Carl Philadelphia said works commenced last year and were completed in December.

However, “some persons didn’t manage to get the service into their homes because of some financial constraints; but, they managed to get the paperwork and money in place so we have just completed the final installation,” Philadelphia explained.

Residents in the community told DPI that it has been over a decade they were without pipelines and resorted to purchasing water or using treated creek water for their daily activities. They are currently receiving a 24-hour supply of approximately five pounds per square inch (psi) in water pressure. Philadelphia has adamantly stated this is expected to be increased to 15 psi since plans are already in place for same.

“We’re looking to give each resident a manageable psi. One of the things that you will find is that some people are not getting the kind of pressure they like. That will change shortly because we have more things to do to boost the pressure of the pump station. We will also be putting in meters so that the residents can receive better water,” he underlined.

The Engineer Technician boasted that the 24-hour water supply system came on-stream in May 2015 when the new Managing Director took office. Philadelphia advised the residents to ensure that there are no leakages within their internal networks in order to maintain consistent water pressure.

GWI has already completed works in Ann’s Grove on the ECD and is currently undertaking works in Sparendaam also along the coast, all geared at providing residents with water.

The government, in its 2018 budget, promised to continue the expansion of the water supply capacity and improve the efficiency of the existing water distribution systems. Communities in Regions Three, Four and Six are among those targetted. The sum of $3.2B was allocated to GWI was budgeted to bring this promise to fruition.

By: Ranetta La Fleur