Handing over of Forensic Audit Reports to Police

On Friday, February 17, 2017, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, Minister Within the Ministry of Finance met with Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine at the his Office at Eve Leary to hand over the Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the MMA/ADA, Hydrometerological Office, National Communications Network, Marriott Hotel,Guyana Power & Light, Go-Invest, and the Guyana Energy Agency along with a Report of the Board of Inquiry into Allegations of Wrong doings, Malpractices and Mismanagement in the Purchase of Fuel by GUYOIL and GEA.

The decision to have these documents handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made by Cabinet.

Present at the handing over  were: Hon. Jaipaul Sharma-Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Mr. David Ramnarine – Acting Commissioner of Police and Mr. Sydney James – Assistant Commissioner of Police

