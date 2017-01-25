Handing over of GRDB Forensic Audit Report to Commissioner of Police

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, Minister within the Ministry of Finance met with Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud at Commissioner of Police’s office to hand over the Final Report on the Forensic Audit of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

The decision to have this report handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made at Cabinet Meeting held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Present at the handing over were: Hon. Jaipaul Sharma-Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Mr Seelall Persaud – Commissioner of Police and Mr. Sydney James – Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).