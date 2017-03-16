Head teacher hopeful computer labs can be established in Leguan to push ICT

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 16, 2017

Head teacher at the Success Primary School, Vauldine Adams said the government has been providing the necessary support to the education sector on the island of Leguan which has four primary and nursery schools and one secondary school.

Adams said that due to the small enrolment at the schools, teachers have to practice multi-grade teaching.

She explained that all the sanitary blocks on the Island’s schools have been improved except for the Leguan Secondary School where works are currently ongoing.

“This situation has been addressed by the Education Ministry; we (teachers) normally have classes or sessions at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) where they would show the teachers how they can integrate topics in the multi grade setting, but the teachers need more assistance especially since we now have the Mathematics intervention ongoing,” Adams explained.

Adams said that the residents appreciate the changes and progress on the Region Three Island; however there is still more work to be done.

The head teacher would like to see the government advancing Information Communication Technology (ICT) on the Island. Adams indicated that currently ICT is being taught to the students.

“We have community centres here where we can establish computer labs so they can have evening classes; so if the government can provide computers and we can have lecturers come in and teach the students computer science, I think that will help,” Adams pointed out.

Additionally, a commendable move by the government saw several teachers being deployed in the area a while back, however many of those teachers have migrated and now there is a shortage of teachers 0n the Island, Adams pointed out.

She added that most of the students have migrated on completion of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations to pursue higher education. “Some of them will move off to the island to further their education at the University of Guyana or some will go to senior secondary schools on the coast because we only have one secondary school here,” Adams explained.

By: Ranetta La Fleur