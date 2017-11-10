Latest update November 9th, 2017 10:45 PM

Health benefits to accrue from COURTS new product – Min. Lawrence

Nov 09, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 9, 2017

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, was on hand today for the official launch of the Courts Guyana Incorporated’s newly opened Sleep Centre.

Some of the beds offered at Courts Guyana Incorporated’s Sleep Centre.

The centre which features viscoelastic foam mattresses and accessories in the Tempur-Pedic to Posture-Pedic lines will appeal to persons who suffer from lower back and shoulder pains as well as a stiff neck from sleeping on poor quality mattresses.

Minister Lawrence thanked the company for the initiative and noted the product which is being introduced, is vital to a good night’s sleep, which in turn plays a fundamental role in maintaining good health and well-being.

“I express my gratitude on the behalf of the Ministry of Public Health because this product that you are about to the Guyana’s market is quite significant to the health of the people of Guyana.” Minister Lawrence said.

She noted that this initiative is in keeping with the ministry’s 2020 health vision.

Kayeann Moore, Furniture Buying Manager, Courts Guyana Incorporated showing Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence some of the items offered at the Sleep Centre.

Commercial Director of Courts Guyana Incorporated, Joel Persico, said that the launch of the sleep centre shows that the company is living up to its mandate, to provide comfort and ideal products to patrons. He added that the customer representatives are well informed about the products and can provide assistance to any consumer making enquiries about the products.

A representative of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (G.C.C.I) also present at the unveiling described the Sleep Centre as an innovative delivery of improved products for the benefit of all Guyanese.

 

 

By: Neola Damon

