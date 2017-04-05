Health fair and concert to raise awareness on mental depression

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, April 05, 2017

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will be launching a campaign to raise awareness of how mental depression affects persons and families. This is part of the efforts to address the high rate of suicide and attempted suicide in Guyana.

Senior Psychologist of the MoPH Mental Health Unit, Balogun O. Osunbiyi, said that a health fair and concert will be hosted by the ministry

to educate persons on how to identify depression.

“This is just one of those other occasions where we are bringing service to the communities rather than waiting on the community to come to us seeking services. So, we have decided to have the health fair … in south Georgetown its going to be held on the … National Cultural Centre tarmac,” Osunbiyi said.

The anti-depression campaign is specially designed to encourage communication which will lessen the instances of persons committing suicide. Heavy focus will be placed on awareness during the launch on Friday.

Depression is different from normal sadness which engulfs day to day life and its activities, interfering with the ability to work eat, study, sleep and enjoy life. The feelings of helplessness, hopelessness and worthlessness are intense with little or no relief.

New estimates have been released in the lead-up to World Health Day which will be observed on April 07 under the theme, “Depression: let’s talk”. The estimates point out that more than 300 million people are now living with depression, an increase of more than 18 per cent between 2005 and 2015. T

The Launch of the local campaign and health fair will commence at 9:00 hours on the National Cultural Centre’s tarmac. The concert will start at 13:00 hours in the Centre’s auditorium. The concert will feature special guest appearances by popular local comedians, dance companies and other young, local talent.

The fair will offer general free medical services to the public while the theme ‘Depression, Let’s talk!’ will take centre stage during the concert.

For more information on the depression and other mental health related issues, contact the mental health unit on 226–1402, 226-1405 or 226-1407.

The Unit is being housed temporarily being housed at the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) building, 252 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg.

By: Delicia Haynes