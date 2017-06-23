Latest update June 23rd, 2017 5:47 PM

Health Sector Staff Shortages being addressed aggressively

Jun 23, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 23, 2017

The Ministry of Public Health is actively working to address the current staff shortage within the sector.  The public health sector has been plagued with staff shortages in various capacities, for over a decade.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence in an invited comment with the Department of Public Information (DPI)/Government Information Agency (GINA) has expressed grave concern that the Ministry has never had a Human Resources (HR) department, although the Ministry “employs thousands of people,” there is a “simple personnel department,” she pointed out.

The ministry is now taking steps to put measures in place to establish a Human Resource (HR) department. “Discussions are being facilitated to hire a consultant, to set up a HR department within the Ministry of Public Health.”

Vacancies have been advertised in the daily newspapers, for positions in the Information Technology Department, and Human Resources department.

Minister Lawrence, said that although the process has been lengthy, interviews are currently being conducted in an effort to fill vacant positions in the sector. In fact, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has been conducting these interviews over the past two weeks.

However, they are firstly looking  internally to promote and reassign qualified persons since many “persons who have the necessary skills and experience in certain fields are not working in that field.” Minister Lawrence explained.

 

By: Zanneel Williams 

