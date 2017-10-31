Health workers to benefit from Lamaze and childbirth workshop

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Some twenty-three health workers from across Guyana will be trained in Lamaze and child birthing classes.

The Ministry of Public Health has collaborated with Georgia based company to host the one- week training exercise at the Grand Coastal Hotel for one week.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, Sexual Reproductive Health Coordinator, Celandel Glenn, teenaged mothers are a very vulnerable population, therefore the workshop will mainly “provide our health care workers with practical support on how to meet the needs of our adolescent mothers.”

Both community and regional healthcare workers will be trained with the requisite skills and knowledge on the childbirth process, and clarify any myths that both workers and pregnant women may have.

Dr. David Younge, who is attached to the Parika Health Centre, said that he is thrilled to participate in the programme, since it will provide the latest birthing methods, making him better equipped to handle difficult pregnancy cases at the community level.

Final year family-medical student Christel Fraser Barclay explained that she too will be able “to incorporate aspects of support, comfort exercises that will help the girls cope with the final stages of their pregnancy.” The training she said brings a new aspect of care to medical practices.

Trainer Oretta Simple explained that the services offered focused primarily on childbirth services, and CPR infant services, and will seek to address and reiterate best practices for maternal child health, and incorporate methods to manage adolescent pregnancies.

The “Lamaze method” which includes breathing and relaxation techniques, as well as continuous labor support, was founded by Dr. Fernand Lamaze in France. Lamaze sessions provide knowledge and confidence to soon-to-be parents to enlighten them on birthing methods, so they can make informed decisions – it covers all kinds of issues surrounding childbirth.

In a recent sit down with the Department of Public Information Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud noted that the maternal program at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has been receiving positive responses. Records show that there have been approximately 15,900 births for 2017 as of October 2017.

The Ministry of Public Health has been working to ensure that there is sufficient trained staff at the community and regional levels, to ensure every citizen has proper health care facilities and treatment readily available.