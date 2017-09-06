Heritage Village exhibitors seek new markets

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 06, 2017

The five-day Food and Craft Exhibition at the Heritage Village, Sophia Exhibition Centre concluded on Tuesday evening. The final night saw several cultural presentations including dances, songs and skits among other presentations.

In attendance were, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil George Talbot and Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

The Heritage Village has presented networking opportunities for indigenous businesses seeking new markets. Over 25 exhibitors from the ten administrative regions of Guyana showcased their products and brought awareness to the indigenous culture and traditions.

The Centre was packed to capacity with patrons who visited the booths and bought head bands, jewelry, craft and the delicious food. The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some of the exhibitors to gather their impressions of the five-day event.

Sharon Williams, of Indigenous Craft, “The exhibition was good because business was good for the four nights and it has helped my business to grow greatly, I do the business with my cousin and even though she is not here I am sure she will be happy, I am from Moruca, Region One.”

Maureen Henry of Moraikobai, Region Five, “I am enjoying myself selling my things that I bring, the Pepperpot and Tuma was very popular and I am happy to have been here.”

Khan Windas of St. Cuthbert’s Mission, “Actually it was wonderful you know, we didn’t get much sales but at least it was great and the Expo has boosted my confidence and business”.

Kenneth Nelson of Heart Core Art and Craft, “I have been attending this more than five to six years and every time you come to the indigenous fair you do enjoy it, the cultural activities, the craft, the food, mainly Amerindian people have authenticity in everything. The fair is always good because I am a participant every single year. It good to see that our people can come out and support every group in its activities.”

Miresa Hollingsworth of D and R Wooden Craft, “It was not all that bad, despite last evening was a bit slow, the most

popular item sold during the five days were the wooden earrings and wooden sculptures. People were really interested to know how they were sculpted.”

Sharon Conyers of Region One, Barima Waini, “… normally every year I come here to support and come out all five nights. I had an idea because I love cooking and I wanted to share that with everyone. I prepared everything from scratch. I have a normal job and I left it for about 2 weeks so that I can be here, also my husband has been here supporting me. The Expo was fun and exciting, we got sales and I am happy to have participated.”

Pauline Chance, of Kabakuri, Region Two, “I was not here for the first night but I am happy to have been here for the four days. It was a lot of fun and I got a lot of sales. Also persons were very interested in my products and I am happy because I would have gotten new markets for my products and I made new friends as well.”

Gary Barker of S & G Fashion Jewellery, “We are always happy to be here and we found the five days to be excellent. Lots of sales and we also have been giving back to patrons. It is always nice when you can meet new people and persons are fascinated by your work. Additionally, we will be participating in other Expos around the country.”

Victoria Parks of Moruca, Region One, “Well the business was very slow not so good but we have gotten some sales, the most popular items were Honey, Crab Oil, Pepperpot and Casreep”.

DPI also spoke with patrons browsing the booths to glean which products sparked their interest.

Kaithlyn Skeete, “… my parents were talking about it, we were thinking that we would come tonight and my favourite was the music and the food was good.”

Shahiba Radix, “We have been coming for a few years and the craft is what brings us back and tonight we have two objectives which is to show Raleigh who is a visitor and …we need to replace our hammock.”

Raleigh Bickford, visiting from Jamaica enthused “I am happy to be here and I eager to learn about the Amerindian Culture and see the crafts”.

The Heritage month of activities and events include the Indigenous Heritage Village Day at Pakuri Village, St. Cuthbert’s Mission on September 09, 2017, Celebration of the Life and Works of Stephen Campbell at the Indigenous Village at the Sophia Exhibition Centre on September 13, 2017, Hinterland School Education Tour from, September11 to 15, 2017 at various sites in Georgetown and Education Lectures at the Umana Yana from September 11 to 22, 2017.

By: Gabreila Patram