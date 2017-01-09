Latest update January 9th, 2017 4:25 PM

HEYS programme benefiting Region One residents

Jan 09, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, January 09, 2017

Participants of the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme in Citrus Grove, Matarkai, now have a permanent facility where training courses for the programme can be held.

The Region One community, which is not yet titled, received a Jubilee Grant in 2016 valued $1M.

The building constructed in Citrus Grove with Jubilee Grant Funds

Project Officer with Responsibility for Jubilee Grant Projects in Region One, Alexi La Rose said $1.5M was spent to construct the facility. It is at an accessible location in the Region.

The additional $500,000 need to construct the building was raised through various fund raising activities organized by the residents.

“The community is now able to enjoy a communal space that benefits everybody,” LaRose said.

La Rose said that the villages in Region One completed various projects using the Jubilee Grant, These range from the construction of multi-purpose buildings and bridges to providing water transportation, support farming

Another project completed with the Jubilee Grant Fund at White Water, Region One

activities and other community development projects.

The Savannah Black Water village acquired a boat and engine for transportation purposes while White Water constructed a bridge providing a walkway for an area near the creek which is usually flooded. Hotoquai, is focusing on constructing a guest house in the village.

Region one was set to receive $83.1M in Jubilee Grants for community development in 2016.

In 2016, 67 of the 70 villages and settlements in Region One benefitted from Jubilee Grants as part of Guyana’s 50th   Independence Anniversary celebrations. The grants are a part of the government’s effort to help develop hinterland communities.

Last year $280M was allocated to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to aid 212 indigenous communities to facilitate projects that will benefit their residents.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

