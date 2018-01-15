HEYS programme to be replaced, MOE to develop a paper

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 15, 2018

Following a successful run, the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) initiative, will be replaced with a more wholistic training programme targeting youths across the country. This was according to Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Allicock explained that the while the current HEYS initiative has accomplished much, it will be restructured to incorporate other training programmes for youths in the various sectors. This will be achieved through a collaboration between the Ministries of Education and Cohesion.

“…This will be done to create a more wholistic training package for youths throughout Guyana. Currently, the first cohort of the HEYS programme is being reviewed and from that information, we will be guided. The aim is to incorporate all the other programmes and to create an aggressive package for the youths in Guyana,” Minister Allicock explained.

The Ministry of Education has been tasked with developing a paper for the new programme. Additionally, the Green Enterprise Development Centre that will be established at Bina Hill, Region Nine, will further prepare indigenous youths for the anticipated developments expected to accrue from the oil and gas sector.

“In preparations for the anticipated good that oil will bring, not the direct but indirect benefits when the roads start, the hydro start we will need our technical people, this is the workforce that we need, so it is helping them to prepare and get in readiness for this. Their communities will also have that economic strength to get them through and jobs will be created,” Minister Allicock explained.

The flagship initiative is expected to serve 120 students from Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten. A sum of $79M has been allocated in 2018 Budget to commence the construction of the facility.

Some 1,872 Indigenous youths received training through the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, in a number of skilled areas. Another 1,958 youths are nearing completion of their training, making it a total of 3,830 trained over a two-year period.

The Government’s vision is to develop and implement a plan for a universalising programme of technical and vocational training, through the creation of skills training centres and programmes in every region.

By: Synieka Thorne

