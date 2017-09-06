High winds and heavy rains affect Kamarang and Waramadong

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 06, 2017

Around 13:45 to 14:15 hours Wednesday afternoon high winds and heavy rains hit the community of Kamarang in Cuyuni -Mazaruni Region Seven. The GECOM Office in the area suffered the most damage. According to the Registration Officer, Ganesh Persaud attached to the office, the solar panel on the building “was ripped off the roof and is badly damaged.”

Over in Waramadong, the entire roof of a dwelling house, owned by Devonish Joseph was torn off by high winds. Consequently, all household articles were swamped due to heavy rains.

Civil Defense Commissioner (CDC), Director General Colonel (retired), Chabilall Ramsarup confirmed that Joseph’s house is the only building damaged in Waramadong.

The Department of Public Information (DPI)will provide details as they become available.