Hinterland Electricity Entities Board of Director appointed

Jun 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Friday, June 16, 2017

Cabinet has approved the appointment of Board of Directors for the Lethem, Mahdia, and Port Kaituma electricity companies, and the Kwakwani and Linden Utilities Incorporated. Minister of State, Joseph Harmon made this announcement during his weekly Post- Cabinet Press briefing, today, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Board of Directors is as follows for the Lethem Power Company are Tina Edwards (Chairperson), Maxine Welch, William Toney, A Guyana Power and Light (GPL) representative and Member of the Parliamentary Opposition.

Timothy Junior was appointed chairperson for the Mahdia Power Company, followed by Richard Sinclair, Rajcomarie Bancroft, Marabel Thomas and Member of the Parliamentary Opposition; while for the Port Kaituma Power Company, Majorie Jeffrey (Chairperson), Sharlene Williams, Fitz Duke, Amanda Abrham, and Member of the Parliamentary Opposition.

For the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated Bryon Lewis was named Chairperson, followed by Dennete Jeffrey, Audwin Rutherford, Elroy Adolph and representatives from Rusual Bauxite Company and the Parliamentary Opposition. The Linden Utilities Company Incorporated board will be chaired by Tracy Johnson, along with Elwyn Marshall, Mortimer Mingo, Leslie Gonsalves, and a Member of the Parliamentary Opposition and a representative from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

To date, not one board member of the Parliamentary Opposition has been named for these power companies despite the opposition being asked to provide their names.

Minister Harmon explained that the Lethem, Mahdia, Port Kaituma and Linden Power Companies and the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated now fall under the purview of the Hinterland Electricity Company Incorporated(HECI).

The Hinterland Electricity Company Incorporated (HECI) is a subsidiary of National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) which has the responsibility for the expansion and upgrading of electricity supply systems across the hinterland,with a vision to provide every hinterland community with access to affordable and sustainable electricity services.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

