Latest update October 26th, 2017 3:43 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Hinterland infrastructure sees improvement

Oct 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, from 2015 to present, has successfully completed major infrastructural projects, as it continues to assiduously bridge the gap between the hinterland and coastland.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Hinterland Engineer attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jeffrey Walcott, explained that the ministry’s primary objective is the improvement of major corridors and access in the hinterland.

Hinterland Engineer, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jeffrey Walcott.

Walcott highlighted that several concrete roads constructed to last over 20 years have been completed. Also in some communities, rigid instead of laterite pavements are being built which would require less maintenance or rehabilitation. Also, several bridges will be upgraded from timber to concrete.

Though much more needs to be done, the Ministry is working smarter to ensure citizens received value for their money. The aim of these projects is to bridge the gap between the coastland and hinterland region through the utilisation of quality infrastructure.

Inclement weather, lengthy procurement processes, lack of experienced engineers and irresponsible road users are a few of the major challenges hindering the execution of hinterland projects.

Walcott explained there is difficulty in predicting the length and intensity of the rainy seasons. Also, several new contractors are still in the learning phase of building hinterland roads, which in turn affects the pace of work. The issue of overweight trucks plying the roads is also being addressed.

Nevertheless, efforts to address these challenges have been implemented including “acquiring more experienced engineers, recruiting more Clerks of Work for supervision and quality control and procuring more equipment for testing and collecting data. We’ve also spent more time engaging persons from GGMC (Guyana Geology and Mines Commission), Manufacturing and Miners Association to understand the challenges miners deal with since they utilise the roads more,” Walcott related.

On the subject of procurement, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has been hosting workshops with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board “NPTAB” to improve the purchasing cycle.

$2.302B is provided for in Budget 2017, for the continuation of road rehabilitation and construction in the hinterland region.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

Recent Articles

Hinterland infrastructure sees improvement

Hinterland infrastructure sees improvement

Oct 26, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017 The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, from 2015 to present, has successfully completed major infrastructural projects, as it continues to assiduously bridge the gap between the hinterland and coastland. In an interview with the Department of Public...
Read More
2,400+ emergency calls responded to – since EMS launched in Nov. 2016

2,400+ emergency calls responded to – since EMS...

Oct 26, 2017

Life beyond diagnosis – beating cancer

Life beyond diagnosis – beating cancer

Oct 26, 2017

Swine producers appreciative of Govt’s help

Swine producers appreciative of Govt’s help

Oct 26, 2017

Plans for agro-fair ‘Uncapped’ in progress

Plans for agro-fair ‘Uncapped’ in progress

Oct 25, 2017

West Berbice Chamber of Commerce renews call for Rosignol to be granted township status

West Berbice Chamber of Commerce renews call for...

Oct 25, 2017

Guyana participates in Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers

Guyana participates in Islamic Conference of...

Oct 25, 2017

Bartica organising to realise tourism potential

Bartica organising to realise tourism potential

Oct 25, 2017

University of Guyana 2017 Convocation to be three-fold

University of Guyana 2017 Convocation to be...

Oct 25, 2017

Government building Synthetic Track at Burnham Park in Berbice

Government building Synthetic Track at Burnham...

Oct 25, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,093,944 hits