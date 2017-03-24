Latest update March 24th, 2017 6:51 PM

Hinterland residents target of scam using image of first couple

Mar 24, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 24, 2017) It has been brought to the attention of the Office of the First Lady that a flyer is being circulated, which includes an image of President David Granger and the First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger and which solicits $200,000 towards a fictitious medical scholarship fund. This scam is targeting residents of Barima-Waini (Region One) and other hinterland communities.

The Office of the First Lady categorically states that there is no such fund set up in the name or the Office of the First Lady, nor the President of Guyana.  This has been reported to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and they are investigating the matter.

Guyanese are asked to be vigilant and if anyone asks for funds in the name of the Office of the First Lady to report this matter to the GPF immediately.

First Lady of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana – Mrs. Sandra Granger

