DPI, Guyana

Hinterland water sources being treated by GWI.

Oct 31, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Hinterland residents will benefit from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)’s move to provide quality water across the country.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Dr. Richard Van West Charles noted that GWI is actively striving to bring high-quality water to residents of the hinterland regions.

“Invariably, a lot of the shallow wells can get contaminated with bird droppings and with different things. We’re looking at also those communities … that just basically take either rain or water from the creeks or the rivers. We have been looking at working with different methods of treating water or filtering that water.” The GWI director said.

Lifesaver Grecians (water purification tablets) have been introduced in these areas as well as the larger C2 filters which remove all bacteria viruses fungi. These have been introduced at Bamarang and Mabaruma hospitals, also Kako and Barakara Primary schools.

“I think it is important as we address the inequities, that the president spoke about, to ensure that the children across the country and our citizens who live in the hinterland regions are no less than the citizens we have on the coastland.” Dr. Charles said.

The Managing Director believes that quality water ensures a healthy population, “We’re talking about development. Human capital is critical to development and health is an important ingredient for that capital to really maximize and make a contribution. So water as an important ingredient for the health of the population.”

 

By: Natasha Smith

