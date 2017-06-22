Historic inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference Set for July

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 22, 2017

The University of Guyana will discuss the establishment of a Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Centre at the inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr Ivelaw Griffith, at a press conference today, explained that the Centre seeks to facilitate linkages between the university, the diaspora and beyond.

Professor Griffith explained that the Diaspora Engagement Centre will manage a central database of diaspora talents, organise conferences and facilitate research among other things.

The Conference which is slated for July 23 to 28, 2017 at the Ramada, Princess Hotel seeks to engage the diaspora in pursuit of entrepreneurship, innovation and social and human capital opportunities. Some 150 persons from the diaspora and Guyana are expected to participate in the five day conference.

President David Granger is expected to address the opening of the Conference. Additionally, during the five-day engagement, 40 keynote speakers and presenters including the Minister of State, the Mexican Ambassador, the Opposition Chief Whip and the CEO of Laparkan are slated to make presentations.

“Part of what we’re hoping comes out of the conference is a discussion of the concept paper that has been prepared and taking forward both the structure and the mission of the Centre,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the UG is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Diaspora Unit to ensure that there is no duplication of efforts which have been undertaken by that Unit.

Head of the Diaspora Engagement Conference Planning Committee and Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives, Vice Chancellery at the UG, Dr Fitzgerald Yaw, said the University has extended to the government the opportunity to officially launch the Guyana Diaspora Engagement Strategy at the conference.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs or a representative is slated to make a presentation on the Strategy during the conference. The Diaspora Engagement Strategy is expected to inform the work of the Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Centre.

The UG is looking to phase the introduction of the Centre beginning September and is currently in talks with organisations, including the World Bank, to fund the Centre.

By: Tiffny Rhodius