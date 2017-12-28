Latest update December 28th, 2017 4:46 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Historic oil contract released – Government and ExxonMobil host briefing for key stakeholders

Dec 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 28, 2017

The Government of Guyana today released the historic contract with ExxonMobil, CNOOC Nexen, and Hess under which several billion barrels of oil will be produced.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon addressing the gathering at the public release of the Petroleum Agreement between the Government and Exxon Mobil, CNOOC Nexen and HESS. Seated are Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, and ExxonMobil Country Manager Rod Henson.

During a high-level presentation on the contract at the Ministry of the Presidency, it was disclosed that Guyana stands to gain some US$7Billion over a twenty-year period from the LIZA Phase One well only.

His Excellency President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and ministers of government attended the briefing.

The Opposition Leader and parliamentary opposition along with representatives from labour unions, civil society, academia, the business community, the media, the religious community and other stakeholders were invited.

The full contract was presented to all those in attendance and is available online at www.dpi.gov.gy/contracts

Minister of State Joseph Harmon hosted the briefing on behalf of government while presentations were made by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and Exxon Country Manager Rod Henson. Minister Trotman gave a background and overview of the contract while Henson made a detailed presentation on the terms of the contract, focusing on those aspects which were renegotiated.

While all other stakeholder representatives attended, noticeably absent were the Opposition Leader and opposition members of parliament.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

ExxonMobil Country Manager Rod Henson.

Awaiting the announcement, President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock and Minister with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes seated in the front row. (to the left) Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan. Several other Ministers of Government can be see seated in the rows behind.

A section of the media and government officials attending the public announcement.

 

Recent Articles

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports Director

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports...

Dec 28, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 28, 2017 Director of Sport Christopher Jones said that Guyana is on the right track as it relates to anti-doping. Jones noted that the National Sports Commission has already identified a representative who will be ensuring that local athletes participating in events...
Read More
Bartica $50M multipurpose facility to be commissioned in two weeks

Bartica $50M multipurpose facility to be...

Dec 28, 2017

FLOOD ADVISORY

FLOOD ADVISORY

Dec 28, 2017

Historic oil contract released – Government and ExxonMobil host briefing for key stakeholders

Historic oil contract released – Government...

Dec 28, 2017

Phased Implementation of Tobacco Control Act – starting with the tobacco industry compliance

Phased Implementation of Tobacco Control Act...

Dec 27, 2017

Minister Harmon honours nine NGSA students at annual Boxing Day party

Minister Harmon honours nine NGSA students at...

Dec 27, 2017

Brazil maintains support for Guyana’s border position

Brazil maintains support for Guyana’s border...

Dec 27, 2017

Community Development Officers being equipped to better serve Indigenous villages

Community Development Officers being equipped to...

Dec 27, 2017

Guyanese Microbiologist is 2018 Entrepreneur Laureate

Guyanese Microbiologist is 2018 Entrepreneur...

Dec 27, 2017

Major tourism development for Sand Creek in 2018

Major tourism development for Sand Creek in 2018

Dec 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 407 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,300,855 hits