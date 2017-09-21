Latest update September 20th, 2017 9:01 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Hon. Amna Ally receives Child Labour Report – Guyana

Sep 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News, Press Releases

Ms. Sandra Zuniga, Eco and Commercial Officer from the US Department of Labour, handed over the Child Labour Report to Honorable Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally MP today, September 20, 2017. This report is subsequent to Guyana’s new rank up to “Moderate Advancement.” This means that the nation of Guyana is working hard and making successful strides to eradicate the social issues of Child and Forced Labor combined by striving to reach the minimum standards according to International Labor Laws.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Task and Development Act (TDA) Report in collaborative effort seeks to serve the agenda of a guide to address global efforts of Child Labour.

Some of the general findings of the TDA report as it pertains to Guyana are:

  1. Child labor continues to decrease, but the pace of progress has slowed the gaps in efforts remain
  2. Exploiters are innovating to profit while evading accountability for their actions
  3. All governments and other stakeholders should work together more effectively to accelerate progress over the coming decade

For more information on Guyana’s strides on the Child and Force Labour visit the Department of Labor’s website http://www.dol.gov./ilab/reports/child-labor/findings/

 

Recent Articles

Region Three REO charges councillors to learn how to co-operate -at Diversity Education and Inclusion Workshop

Region Three REO charges councillors to learn how to co-operate -at...

Sep 20, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 20, 2017) Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three) Mr. Denis Jaikaran, today, charged councillors of the Neighbourhood and Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to co-operate for the benefit of the region and wider country...
Read More
Hon. Amna Ally receives Child Labour Report – Guyana

Hon. Amna Ally receives Child Labour Report...

Sep 20, 2017

GESIP launched to close disparities in education among schools

GESIP launched to close disparities in education...

Sep 20, 2017

Chile celebrates 207th Independence – Guyana appreciative of strong bilateral relations -PM

Chile celebrates 207th Independence –...

Sep 20, 2017

St. Ignatius Secondary advances to the second leg of the JOF debating competition

St. Ignatius Secondary advances to the second leg...

Sep 20, 2017

M&CC, MOPH collaborate to improve health centres

M&CC, MOPH collaborate to improve health...

Sep 20, 2017

Fire Service expansion moving apace

Fire Service expansion moving apace

Sep 20, 2017

Security Officers recognised for their contributions

Security Officers recognised for their...

Sep 20, 2017

No limits to learning at Signing Bee competition

No limits to learning at Signing Bee competition

Sep 20, 2017

UG and Theatre Guild receive donation of 375 chairs

UG and Theatre Guild receive donation of 375...

Sep 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 987,428 hits