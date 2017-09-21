Hon. Amna Ally receives Child Labour Report – Guyana

Ms. Sandra Zuniga, Eco and Commercial Officer from the US Department of Labour, handed over the Child Labour Report to Honorable Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally MP today, September 20, 2017. This report is subsequent to Guyana’s new rank up to “Moderate Advancement.” This means that the nation of Guyana is working hard and making successful strides to eradicate the social issues of Child and Forced Labor combined by striving to reach the minimum standards according to International Labor Laws.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Task and Development Act (TDA) Report in collaborative effort seeks to serve the agenda of a guide to address global efforts of Child Labour.

Some of the general findings of the TDA report as it pertains to Guyana are:

Child labor continues to decrease, but the pace of progress has slowed the gaps in efforts remain Exploiters are innovating to profit while evading accountability for their actions All governments and other stakeholders should work together more effectively to accelerate progress over the coming decade

For more information on Guyana’s strides on the Child and Force Labour visit the Department of Labor’s website http://www.dol.gov./ilab/reports/child-labor/findings/