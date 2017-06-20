Latest update June 20th, 2017 8:05 PM

Hosororo falls being used to improve Mabaruma water distribution

Jun 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Tuesday June 20, 2016

Over 2000 residents in Mabaruma from several communities will benefit from improved water supply, as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is partnering with the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) to provide potable water by way of the Hosororo water falls. Hosororo Falls is situated on the outskirts of Hosororo Hill, a community in the Mabaruma sub-District.

The Hosororo water falls, Hosororo Hill, Mabaruma sub-District, Region One.

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles told the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that the water company has constructed a reservoir in Mabaruma. He explained that the Hosororo Falls will then feed water into the reservoir for distribution to the community.

"We've worked with the GEA on this matter. We had to

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles.

replace a reservoir and that reservoir was constructed here in Georgetown, after which it was assembled in Mabaruma. GEA is going to use the falls in terms of energy, so we worked with them so we are going to move some water from the falls into the reservoir and then gravity feed into the community,” Dr. Van West-Charles said.

An intake facility is being constructed and the transmission main to activate the new system, will be installed Dr. West-Charles said.

He added that additional wells will be dug to ensure full coverage.

A chlorination system will also be installed at Mabaruma to ensure good water quality. This project is expected to be completed by the end of August, 2017.

The Hosororo Falls in the Mabaruma Sub-Region One is located along a sloping waterway which commences at another water-holding area.

According to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) over 100,000 persons have benefited from infrastructural improvements and improved water service over the past 18 months.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

