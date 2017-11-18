House approves $2.9B supplementary budget for 2017

Nov 18, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News
DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 17, 2017
After a late night of interrogation, the House approved $2,976,237,426,000 supplementary current and capital estimates for the period January 1 to December 31, 2017.
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan moved the Financial Paper No 3/2017 in the House on Friday evening. The Committee of Supply considered just over twenty-line items before approving the estimates at 11:37 pm. The allocations outlined in the paper included:
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan moved the three readings of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill No 3.2017 and was passed as printed.
A more detailed report on these allocations will follow subsequently.
By: Tiffny Rhodius
