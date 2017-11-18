House approves 2018 estimates for constitutional agencies

Nov 17, 2017 Government, News, Parliament
DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 17, 2017
The Committee of Supply approved a total of $8,057,837,000 for 16 constitutional agencies to form part of the public sector for 2018, at today’s sitting of the National Assembly.
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said these allocations must not be viewed as cuts, “Rather these allocations take into account the economic outlook for 2018 for revenue, expenditure, and growth in the economy, challenges in implementation encountered in 2017 and annualisation of salaries.”
Outlined below are the agencies and their capital and current expenditure for 2018:
|AGENCY
|Budget 2017 + Supplementary Provision
(total G$’000)
|Budget 2018 Request
(total G$’000)
|Budget 2018 Approved
(total G$’000)
|1. Parliament Office
|1,578,100
|1,739,832
|1,578,100
|2. Office of the Auditor General
|754,910
|844,422
|783,816
|3. Public and Police Service Commission
|91,603
|158,709
|95,140
|4. Teaching Service Commission
|123,952
|125,158
|125,158
|5. Guyana Elections Commission
|2,029,933
|3,715,210
|2,900,000
|6. Supreme Court
|1,766,079
|2,753,863
|1,874,730
|7. Public Prosecutions
|168,357
|223,882
|174,290
|8. Office of the Ombudsman
|48,311
|64,098
|57,813
|9. Public Service Appellate Tribunal
|35,052
|105,550
|51,884
|10. Ethnic Relations Commission
|84,982
|142,269
|86,534
|11. Judicial Service Commission
|10,020
|10,020
|10,020
|12. Indigenous People’s Commission
|24,424
|27,372
|25,683
|13. Human Rights Commission
|34,110
|31,113
|31,113
|14. Rights of the Child Commission
|41,581
|53,805
|42,695
|15. Women and Gender Equality Commission
|42,000
|45,997
|43,135
|16. Public Prosecution Commission
|138,319
|251,912
|177,666
|TOTAL
|6,913,139
|10,293,212
|8,057,837
These lump sum resources are within the purview of the agencies and can be used flexibly, the Minister noted.
The constitutional agencies’ 2018 budget estimates come 10 days before Minister Jordan presents the 2018 National Budget to the House.
By: Tiffny Rhodius
