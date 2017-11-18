Latest update November 18th, 2017 12:18 AM

House approves 2018 estimates for constitutional agencies

Nov 17, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 17, 2017

The Committee of Supply approved a total of $8,057,837,000 for 16 constitutional agencies to form part of the public sector for 2018, at today’s sitting of the National Assembly.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said these allocations must not be viewed as cuts, “Rather these allocations take into account the economic outlook for 2018 for revenue, expenditure, and growth in the economy, challenges in implementation encountered in 2017 and annualisation of salaries.”

Outlined below are the agencies and their capital and current expenditure for 2018:

 

AGENCY Budget 2017 + Supplementary Provision

(total G$’000)

 

 Budget 2018 Request

(total G$’000)

 Budget 2018 Approved

(total G$’000)
1.     Parliament Office 1,578,100 1,739,832 1,578,100
2.    Office of the Auditor General 754,910 844,422 783,816
3.     Public and Police Service Commission 91,603 158,709 95,140
4.    Teaching Service Commission 123,952 125,158 125,158
5.     Guyana Elections Commission 2,029,933 3,715,210 2,900,000
6.    Supreme Court 1,766,079 2,753,863 1,874,730
7.     Public Prosecutions 168,357 223,882 174,290
8.    Office of the Ombudsman 48,311 64,098 57,813
9.    Public Service Appellate Tribunal 35,052 105,550 51,884
10. Ethnic Relations Commission 84,982 142,269 86,534
11.  Judicial Service Commission 10,020 10,020 10,020
12. Indigenous People’s Commission 24,424 27,372 25,683
13.  Human Rights Commission 34,110 31,113 31,113
14. Rights of the Child Commission 41,581 53,805 42,695
15.  Women and Gender Equality Commission 42,000 45,997 43,135
16. Public Prosecution Commission 138,319 251,912 177,666
TOTAL 6,913,139 10,293,212 8,057,837

These lump sum resources are within the purview of the agencies and can be used flexibly, the Minister noted.

The constitutional agencies’ 2018 budget estimates come 10 days before Minister Jordan presents the 2018 National Budget to the House.

 

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

