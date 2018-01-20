House approves appointment of Accountant and Attorney-at-Law to FIU

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018

The National Assembly on Friday night adopted the Fourth and Fifth Reports of the Standing Committee on Appointments to address matters relating to the Appointment of the Accountant and Attorney-at-Law of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), respectively.

Surendra Lall Boodhoo has been appointed as the Accountant of the FIU, while Yonette Romao Scarville is appointed the Attorney-at-Law.

Minister of Social Cohesion and Chairperson of the Committee on Appointments, Dr. George Norton moved the motion, which is in keeping with the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Amendment Act 2015.

The two persons were selected by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments from shortlists provided, based on applications in response to public advertisements.

Dr. Norton told the House that the position of Accountant was advertised and subsequently 10 persons were shortlisted, but nine were interviewed after one applicant withdrew from the position.

After deliberations, the Committee reached a decision by majority and recommended Surendra Lall Boodhoo as a suitable person to be appointed as the Accountant of the FIU.

According to the Minister, the Committee had advertised for the position of Attorney-at-Law and subsequently shortlisted six applicants, but interviewed five, since one applicant withdrew. Yonette Romao Scarville was subsequently appointed by majority selection.

The Social Cohesion Minister said there were 20 meetings of the Committee. The Opposition raised concerns with the time it took for appointments to be made, however, the Minister explained to the House that there were several challenges to the process.

He expressed satisfaction that approval was granted by both sides of the House for the appointments to be made.

By: Stacy Carmichael

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/