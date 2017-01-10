Housing units to cater for disabled persons

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be investing $1.6B in new infrastructure with the development of town houses, duplexes and single flat houses.

At a press briefing held today at the Department of Housing, Brickdam, Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valarie Adams-Patterson, told the media that construction on the housing units is expected to begin by April.

Minister Adams-Patterson explained that the designs for the housing units have been completed and expression of interests have been received and are under review by the CHPA.

Six duplexes and four town houses will be on display at the Model Village Expo in May. One of the unique features of the housing units is ease of access for differently abled persons. “In building our new housing units, CHPA will ensure that some of the units are made disability friendly, that is, with ramps, internal configuration suitable for our blind and disabled applicants,” Minister Adams-Patterson explained

The housing units are part of the CHPA’s efforts to address the increasing density of the population and lack of available house lots.

Minister Adams-Patterson said that there are no available house lots in Region Four and those remaining in Region Three are on the high-income end. “We cannot continue giving one house lot per person or we would never complete the 25,000 backlogged applications,” Minister Adams-Patterson said.

The housing units will be piloted in Regions Three, Four and Ten. “This will be the start but, we’re going to try it in whichever Region is suitable,” the Minister pointed out.

By: Tiffny Rhodius