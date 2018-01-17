Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Latest update January 17th, 2018 7:54 PM

Jan 17, 2018 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 17, 2018

The Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration, is fully self-sufficient, following the successful implementation of its ‘Self-Sufficient Agricultural Economic Services Project’, which was launched in June 2017.

The Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration at Onverwagt, Region Five.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally today visited the facility at Onverwagt, Region Five, where she lauded the successful implementation of the project. The Hugo Chavez Centre which is one of the main food suppliers to State benevolence centres, produces organic vegetables, chicken, and fish.

Minister Ally explained that in less than a year, the centre was able to produce and supply chickens to Centres such as the Palms, the Mahaica Children’s Home, and the Mahaica Hospital.

“I am proud of the facility’s self-sufficiency. What I love about this programme is that we have our agencies being the beneficiaries of this project …and I am very proud and happy that this is a seven-and-a-half-month achievement since the president commissioned this facility. it is a very proud moment for us,” Minister Ally told media operatives.

The project also forms part of the reintegration programme for the more than 80 residents at the facility, who are being trained in the field of agriculture and farming. Both the staff members who overlooked the project and the residents, have played a major role in the success of the centre.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally.

Minister Ally also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the agencies who played a role in bringing the project to fruition. These include; the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI), Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated, the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) and a number of private sector companies and individuals.

The Economic Centre has three fish ponds along with several pens filled with livestock and poultry including ducks, chicken and sheep, and a shade house where a number of crops are planted including tomatoes and peppers and other vegetables. There is also a modern plucking machine.

Minister Ally was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, Government’s Regional Member (MP) of Parliament, Jennifer Wade and other officials.

A staff casting the net to catch the tilapia fish at the pond.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes at the chicken pen at the Hugo Chavez Centre.

 

The vegetables being produce at the centre.

Staff of the Hugo Chavez Centre attending to the Greenhouse.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

