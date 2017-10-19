Hundreds benefitted from Agriculture open day

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Thursday, October 19, 2017

Several hundred students from across the country today benefitted from open day activities hosted by four of the country’s leading agricultural agencies.

At Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, students were hosted to information sessions and tours at the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station (SSAS).

At the 54-year-old, agricultural institution students were hosted to a discussion on the promotion of youth in agriculture. The feature address was delivered by Programme Specialist of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Dr. Patrick Chesney an old student of the institution.

Under the theme, “Attributes required to succeed in an agricultural career,” students were encouraged to recognise who they are, be resilient, have a vision, be respectful and humble. “Be respectful to teachers, family and the rule of law. Respect drives certain important elements that are required for learning” Chesney cautioned.

Further, they were encouraged to consider undertaking studies and careers in agricultural science since this sector presents an extensive number career opportunity.

“Accept my injunction from this day onward that you will dedicate a portion of your energy to productive meaningful conversation, productive meaningful engagement and productive meaningful actions.” Chesney added.

Saint Stanislaus College student Chelsea James said the feature address by Doctor Chesney was an inspiration.

“I think that creativity leads to innovation such as non-traditional agricultural methods. It was very informative and if I were to choose an agricultural career I would choose agronomy because that’s the base of everything. I do think that events like this encourage us to join the field because they show us what they are about and the different careers you can choose in agriculture.” James shared.

Following discussions, students from the various schools were given the opportunity to visit several booths and witness first hand, agricultural practices and tools involved.

Meanwhile, a student of Presidents College, Jamilla Hughes said she was glad for the opportunity to link her class room learning with practical experience,

“In class we learnt about the different tools used in agri. We learnt about the plow and I have never seen a plow so it was very enlightening to see the plow and how it works. I have learnt that you can use some of these tools to make your job easier.” Jamilla said.

Over at the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station (SSAS) students were briefed on the various projects currently being undertaken at the agency which provides fingerlings and support services to farmers of the Tambaqui, Jamaica Tilapia, Hassar and Red Tilapia among others. They were afforded tours of the hatchery, fish ponds and aquaponics station.

The open day activity hosted at the four agencies were part of the Agriculture Month observation.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam