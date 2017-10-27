Latest update October 26th, 2017 8:23 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Hurricane Relief Concert estimated to make $50M

Oct 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

In efforts to raise funds for recent hurricane-stricken territories, the government of Guyana and BK Group of Companies has collaborated to host what is expected to be ‘a unique experience’ for many.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon collecting cheque from Alexis Tiwari.

Travis Shepard, a representative for the BK Group, explained that following the company’s funding of a flight – to St. Maarten to transport goods, and evacuate 14 Guyanese –  owner Brian Tiwari felt more needed to be done. The decision was then taken to host a fund-raising concert to complement ongoing relief efforts by the administration.

To date, under the first phase of the relief effort, the government has contributed US$100,000, and some 11 containers would have been distributed to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

According to (retd.) Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup, Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the second phase officially began with the rebuilding of the affected countries and the funds will aid in this endeavor.

To date, $2M has been donated by BK Group of Companies, and $2M by Agri-Parts.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon commended the local businesses for their continuous efforts and noted that the collaboration between the government and private sector has made “Guyana a shining example in the region.”

Assistance Secretary General CARICOM Dr. Douglas Slater, and Minister of State Joseph Harmon receiving cheque from representative of Agri-Parts.

Assistant Secretary General of CARICOM, Dr. Douglas Slater, noted that the damage to the affected CARICOM states will cost “over $1B US.”  He explained that a challenge facing many territories is the high debt to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio; therefore, borrowing money on the international market at concessional rates will be difficult. Slater commended Guyana for their vital role in aiding the nations.

The local concert which is slated for Saturday, November 11, 2017, at D’Urban Park, will feature local and regional artistes, including Patrice Roberts, Olatungi, and Orlando Octave, among others. The concert will also see the launch of local band BK Sound Machine (previously Mingles Sound Machine).

Other similar fund-raising events are being held in neighboring territories. “I Am My Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keeper” a fund-raising drive is to be held at Bushy Park Circuit on Sunday, October 29, in Barbados.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

The gathering at the launch.

Members of the head table; (L to r) Travis Shepard, representative of the BK Group of Companies, Assistant Secretary General CARICOM, Dr. Douglas Slater, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally and Minister of state Joseph Harmon. (at the podium) Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, (rtd.) Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup.

 

Recent Articles

Hurricane Relief Concert estimated to make $50M

Hurricane Relief Concert estimated to make $50M

Oct 26, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017 In efforts to raise funds for recent hurricane-stricken territories, the government of Guyana and BK Group of Companies has collaborated to host what is expected to be ‘a unique experience’ for many. Travis Shepard, a representative for the BK Group,...
Read More
Construction of Govt housing units progressing smoothly – Set for December completion

Construction of Govt housing units progressing...

Oct 26, 2017

Linden youths benefit from Diversity Education and Inclusion Workshop

Linden youths benefit from Diversity Education...

Oct 26, 2017

Appointment of GECOM Chair constitutionally acceptable Prime Minister and Attorney General hone in on the matter

Appointment of GECOM Chair constitutionally...

Oct 26, 2017

Minister Norton implores students of Green Acres School to be well-rounded

Minister Norton implores students of Green Acres...

Oct 26, 2017

Local, International stakeholders gather at National Aviation Safety Conference

Local, International stakeholders gather at...

Oct 26, 2017

Fifty-six girls from Mae’s receive HPV vaccine

Fifty-six girls from Mae’s receive HPV vaccine

Oct 26, 2017

Exxon facilitates oil spill management training

Exxon facilitates oil spill management training

Oct 26, 2017

GTU walks out, prematurely ending talks with Education Ministry

GTU walks out, prematurely ending talks with...

Oct 26, 2017

Guyana Fire Service sees major decrease in fire calls

Guyana Fire Service sees major decrease in fire...

Oct 26, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,095,267 hits