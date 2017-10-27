Hurricane Relief Concert estimated to make $50M

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

In efforts to raise funds for recent hurricane-stricken territories, the government of Guyana and BK Group of Companies has collaborated to host what is expected to be ‘a unique experience’ for many.

Travis Shepard, a representative for the BK Group, explained that following the company’s funding of a flight – to St. Maarten to transport goods, and evacuate 14 Guyanese – owner Brian Tiwari felt more needed to be done. The decision was then taken to host a fund-raising concert to complement ongoing relief efforts by the administration.

To date, under the first phase of the relief effort, the government has contributed US$100,000, and some 11 containers would have been distributed to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

According to (retd.) Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup, Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the second phase officially began with the rebuilding of the affected countries and the funds will aid in this endeavor.

To date, $2M has been donated by BK Group of Companies, and $2M by Agri-Parts.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon commended the local businesses for their continuous efforts and noted that the collaboration between the government and private sector has made “Guyana a shining example in the region.”

Assistant Secretary General of CARICOM, Dr. Douglas Slater, noted that the damage to the affected CARICOM states will cost “over $1B US.” He explained that a challenge facing many territories is the high debt to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio; therefore, borrowing money on the international market at concessional rates will be difficult. Slater commended Guyana for their vital role in aiding the nations.

The local concert which is slated for Saturday, November 11, 2017, at D’Urban Park, will feature local and regional artistes, including Patrice Roberts, Olatungi, and Orlando Octave, among others. The concert will also see the launch of local band BK Sound Machine (previously Mingles Sound Machine).

Other similar fund-raising events are being held in neighboring territories. “I Am My Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keeper” a fund-raising drive is to be held at Bushy Park Circuit on Sunday, October 29, in Barbados.

By: Zanneel Williams