Hydromet Office issues Seasonal Forecast for Guyana’s Secondary Rainfall Season – 85-90 percent above average rainfall expected

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 1, 2017

The local Hydromet office is reporting that 85-95 percent of rainfall is expected as the northern part of the country enters the Wet or Rainy season expected to start in mid-November and lasts until mid-February 2018.

However, southern Guyana’s Dry season is expected to continue until mid-April 2018.

According to the Hydromet office the change in weather is because of cooler than average sea-surface temperatures which have been recorded in the eastern Equatorial Pacific.

The output from the Seasonal Climate Outlook model for November 2017 to January 2018 suggests higher chances (85-90%) of above-average rainfall across Guyana. The highest rainfall totals are expected in Regions 1 to 6, 7 and 10; Region 9 will continue to be relatively dry.

Usually, northern Guyana would experience 40 to 64 rain days (days with more than 1 mm of rainfall) from November to January. The Seasonal Climate Outlook model suggests there will be between 46 to 65 rain days in the upcoming rainfall season.

The forecasted higher chances of above-average rainfall are expected to recharge reservoirs, conservancies and aquifers, limiting local concerns of drought in northern Guyana. Water accumulation in poor drainage area is expected; this can lead to localised flooding, an upsurge in mosquito breeding and other moisture related pests.

Additionally, farmers are advised to keep their drains clear in order to prevent flooding, especially on farms located in flood-prone areas. Further, special attention should be given to short-range forecasts provided by the Hydrometeorological Service in order to plan daily farm activities such as fertilizers and pesticides applications.

Consideration should also be given to planting crops that are water tolerant during the forecast period.

The Hydrometeorological Service will provide updates to its seasonal forecast as new information becomes available.

For short range forecasts and weather analyses, stakeholders are advised to follow the Daily Weather Briefs, Outlooks and Advisories produced by the National Weather Watch Centre or visit www.hydromet.gov.gy. The forecast desk can be reached at 261-2284/261-2216.