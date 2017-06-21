“I don’t want to be good, but great” – Valedictorian, Hatim

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 20, 2017

“Professionalism and high ethical standards” was the charge given to fifteen graduating students from the Greenheart Medical University on Monday June 19 2017. Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings delivered this charge to the graduates.

“Compassion should forever remain the driving forces propelling you forward in your journey as competent medical practitioners regardless of the specialty areas you will eventually choose,” Minister Cummings emphasised. Dr. Cummings also reminded the graduates to always try strive to convert the science and the art of being an exemplified doctor into a life changing legacy for generations to come.

Valedictorian, Ejaz Hatim and the Caribbean top graduating student in the Caribbean Medical Examinations Council (CAMC) exams said he was motivated after one of his biggest supporters passed away.

Hatim said he feels very overwhelmed and very proud mostly because of his parents. He added that the true reason why he is, where he is because of his grandmother’s death the year before he started medical school.

“It was her wish really. She wanted me to become a doctor. My father got sick and had to be forced into early retirement so this is all for them. The dedication, the hard work, the sleepless nights, the countless hours of reading books that are not recommended for my leve,l just because I don’t want to be good but great,” Hatim related.

Opposition Parliamentarian Dr. Frank Anthony who was also gave remarks at the exercise told the graduates that despite study of medicine being challenging, “It is the end result that is important.” “People say it’s an art, because you can have all the science that you know, knowledge but it’s how you relate to your patients and how you practice what you know will make a big difference,” Dr. Anthony noted.

The Green Heart Medical University (GMU) which is located in Georgetown, began its operations in 2005 to address the education need in health sciences in Guyana and the region. They offer professional degree programmes in Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy, through an integrated curricular approach of theory, practice, and clinical exposure.

By: Delon Sancho