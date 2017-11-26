ICT can play crucial role in Agriculture sector – Minister Hughes

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 25, 2017

Food security and changing the methods in the Agriculture Sector are key to sustaining it. This observation was made by Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes as she interacted with the exhibitors today, at the Region Four, Regional Agricultural and Commercial Exhibitor (RACE), Lusignan Center Ground.

“The world is already thinking ahead and how is it that we are going to have food security and I think that is where Guyana is aptly placed to play a more meaningful role when It comes feeding not only the Caribbean and we have to realise that”, Minister Hughes said.

The Telecommunications Minister observed that there is over lap of ICT into the Agriculture sector, with what is referred to as E-Agriculture. She cited examples of an application (App) that can inform a farmer when it is the most suitable time to fertilize his plants and the use of robots to water plants. Minister Hughes during her interaction with the exhibitors highlighted the importance of Information Communication Technology, (ICT) in developing their businesses.

Additionally, Winners of the Ministry CODESPRINT, Team Innosys presented their App to the exhibitors. Some of features in the app include the ability to gauge the freshness of products, rating of products, and the ability for farmers to pay cash and review after a transaction is completed.

Team member Julius Simon said that Agriculture is a sector that does not traditionally embrace the ICT sector. “The people in the sector have to embrace the ICT sector and in doing so it will propel the sector”, Simon said.

In sharing her views on RACE, Minister Hughes said “it is an important initiative; there are interesting plants that are on sale. We are proud of what is being produced in Guyana and we need to get the word out to buy local, eat local and support local”.

