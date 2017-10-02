ICT Hub and library commissioned in Better Hope

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 2, 2017

Residents of Better Hope, on the East Coast of Demerara, are now the beneficiaries of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Hub and a library. The two facilities were commissioned last Friday at the Better Hope Community Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Telecommunications and the Neighborhood Democratic Council.

Marlon Pearson, Social Management Administrator of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) remarked that the hub is the first to be commissioned on the East Coast, and will serve to bring government services to the people of the community.

“We are in the business of bringing the services of government closer to the people that need it and so no longer you will have to take whatever little resources you have and go to the Georgetown, wait a while and still not get through… We are now bringing those services to you through the community ICT Hub, that is the intention of government.”

Pearson said that the hubs have been established to afford persons across the country easier access to the internet. He also encouraged the Better Hope residents and more specifically students to make full use of the library. Pearson particularly reminded students that while the internet is there to assist with assignments and homework, reading is essential to learning.

The ICT Hub is outfitted with 20 computers and will be opened daily. From Monday to Friday, the hours of operation will be from 16:00hrs to 20:00hrs, and on Saturday and Friday from 15:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

