Identify your role in the fight against HIV/Aids – Dr. Rhonda Moore

Nov 25, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 25, 2017.

As Guyana marks approximately thirty years in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Guyanese are being encouraged to identify their roles in the battle.

Mikiko Tanaka, UN Resident Coordinator, Dr. Rhonda Moore, NAPS Manager and others participating in the health walk.

The call came from Programme Manager of the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS), Dr. Rhonda Moore at a ‘World AIDS Day’ walk, this morning.

“Do you see your role as a valuable contribution or is it a lifetime commitment to ending HIV/AIDS. The goal is to end AIDS by 2030.” Dr. Moore said. She observed that dedication and hard work are necessary if the goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS within 12-13 years is to be achieved.

Dr. Moore reported that 2016 statistics show that there are 21 million persons worldwide living with HIV/AIDS who have access to treatment. Guyana has an estimated 8492 persons living with HIV.

“Sixty-nine percent of those persons knew that they have HIV, of those who knew their status 84 percent were on treatment and of those who access treatment 68 percent achieved virus suppression.”

The Programme Manager further noted that “the National AIDS Programme Secretariat will this year celebrate 25 years in fighting against HIV/AIDS.”  However work still needs to be done to reduce stigma and discrimination, while creating an enabling environment for persons to access care and treatment.  Dr. Moore emphasised it is crucial that this service is sustained.

Hundreds attended the health walk, which was a collaboration between the National AIDS Programme Secretariat, several Public Health agencies and international developmental partners. The exercise culminated at the Square of the Revolution with a brief interfaith programme.

World AIDS Day will be observed on December 1, 2017, under the theme ‘My Health, My Right’.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

 

 

