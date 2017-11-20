IHSE’s conference highlights use of local materials

DPI, GUYANA, Sunday, November 19, 2017

In its pursuit to promote research findings by doctors at the post-graduate level on Sunday, the Institute of Health Sciences Education (IHSE) held its tenth Annual Medical-Scientific Conference at the Ramada Princess Hotel at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This allowed the doctors the opportunity to present their research findings to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) administration and those responsible for managerial changes.

Director of Institute of Health Sciences Education, Dr. Alexandra Harvey said she was happy to be able to continue providing a forum for local healthcare practitioners to present their research findings.

“We (IHSE) are continuing to work to improve this whole culture of researching in the medical environment, because, we feel in order to improve healthcare delivery, it should be based on evidence to allow for sustainable practices, thereby delivering quality healthcare to our patients.” Dr. Harvey explained.

This, she opined, will boost the credibility of healthcare delivery among peers and the public alike.

Dr. Harvey noted that research papers presented at the meeting promoted the use of local materials as opposed to importing these supplies.

“We had the papers relating to things that can be used practically here in Guyana. Using local materials for shielding and people that are getting their x-rays, instead of importing the barriers normally used to prevent our patients and ourselves from getting the bad effects of the x-ray. It is possible to use materials that are made here,” Dr. Harvey said.

In addition to the use of local alternative material as a structural shield for diagnostic radiological facilities, some of the other topics discussed during the conference dealt with team building exercises for doctors and nurses working in the Accident and Emergency units and educating GPHC’s female patients on the correct approach and practices as it relates to cervical cancer.

The conference which was hosted under the theme, “Transforming Health Care: Celebrating 10 years of residency education and research in Guyana” attracted more than 200 local medical practitioners and overseas associates.

