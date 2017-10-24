Latest update October 24th, 2017 8:06 PM

DPI, Guyana

Illegal structures in Sophia/Cummings Lodge to be dismantled

Oct 24, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Buildings under construction in the Sophia/Cummings Lodge squatting area will be demolished within two-weeks. This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul during an inspection and assessment of ‘A’ and ‘C’ fields Sophia and Cumming Lodge areas particularly the buffer-zone.

During the assessment, several illegal electrical connections were discovered; while some were underground, others ran directly overhead on Guyana Power and Light (GPL) lines.  Saul said this particular issue will be handled by the utility company.

The CH&PA CEO explained that though it was announced on Monday that the persons squatting on government’s reserve have until January 31, 2018, to remove their structures, those being erected will be dismantled. He noted that the conditions under which these squatters are dwelling are unacceptable, and this is not what the administration wants for its citizens, hence the need to tackle the issue head-on.

Saul also encouraged persons to visit CH&PA and submit their applications. It was highlighted by the CH&PA CEO that should persons squatting on the government’s reserve be unable to find viable alternatives by January 31, 2018, the agency will continue to work with them to locate suitable accommodation.

 

By: Neola Damon

Central Planning and Housing Authority (CH&PA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul.

 

Some of the illegal electrical connections in plain view.

 

