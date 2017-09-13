ILO training workshop will put Guyana in “good standing” – Min. Keith Scott

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 13, 2017

“There is a need for accuracy, honesty and integrity in the preparation and submission of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) reports”, said Minister Keith Scott. The Minister within Ministry of Social Protection was addressing the opening of a three-day Caribbean workshop on Reporting of ILO Conventions and Recommendations, at the Pegasus Hotel on Wednesday.

The seminar will cover issues relating to report planning, report writing, reporting on Ratified Conventions, reporting on Un-Ratified Conventions and Recommendations.

The ILO report is intended to be a permanent record in the annals of an organisation, hence, Minister Scott insisted reports should not be submitted merely in fulfilment of some requests but, “should be submitted on the basis of sound, technical, verifiable data and information.”

He emphasised that, “History can be lost or distorted because of inaccurate reporting” and encouraged the labour officers attending the seminar, to “pursue excellence as well as mastery in reporting”, after completing their training.

The Minister addressed the necessity for reports to be submitted in order for the administration and International Labour Organization to be advised on the progress made and to give “efficacy to the provisions” that will fashion the country’s policies and legislations, within the area of labour-management relations. He acknowledged that whilst Guyana is not as compliant as other regional nations, “steady progress is being made.”

At the beginning of 2017, the NORMLEX (Information System on International Labour Standards) database indicated that 28 reports were outstanding for Guyana. However, according to Minister, last week 17 reports were dispatched which leaves 11 outstanding. Minister Scott advised that before the end of the seminar further submissions will be made.

The Minister opined that following training of the labour officers, Guyana will be in a position to eliminate the deficit by year-end and, once more be in “favourable standing.”

By: Neola Damon