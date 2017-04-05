Implementation of Hinterland Sustainable Development Project moving apace

GINA, Guyana, Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Indigenous communities are currently being consulted on the implementation of the Hinterland Sustainable Development framework.

The framework is aimed at providing financial and technical support to Indigenous communities to help them achieve sustainable development targets. These include development of health services and education, preservation of the environment, traditions and culture and improved governance.

During an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Fourth Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock said that the project is being well-received by the indigenous peoples.

“The communities are being consulted. There are lots of questions but, also the sense of understanding and the long awaited opportunity to get the various ministries and communities together to give support to one another rather than doing things in isolation,” Minister Allicock explained.

The minister said that the government is pleased with the pace at which the project is moving. He said that a conference will be held soon to consult the stakeholders and make a presentation on the first phase of the framework.

The Hinterland Sustainable Development Framework draft document is the first phase of the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which was signed in 2016 between the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Conservation International.

The MOU aims to enhance sustainable development of Indigenous communities, especially in Region Nine. It will be replicated in the other Hinterland Regions; One, Seven and Eight.

This project will complement the ‘10-point plan of action’ that was announced by President David Granger in 2015, aimed at developing thriving economic units, eradicating extreme poverty, and reducing youth unemployment in hinterland communities.

By: Synieka Thorne