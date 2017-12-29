Improved electricity distribution for West Demerara consumers in 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 29, 2017

Consumers on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) area can expect improved electricity supply in the New Year. As part of its mandate to improve electricity distribution, in 2018, the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) will be constructing “express” feeders to communities of Parika, and Free and Easy.

An express feeder is a distribution line drawn from a substation to a high priority load, such as a hospital. The express feeder, which serves only one consumer, is not included in the load-shedding protocol as it is considered an essential service.

At the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s recent end of year review, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Technical (DECO), GPL, Elwyn Marshall explained that the feeders are being constructed to alleviate low voltage issues consumers at West Demerara have been subjected to.

Back in 2016, a damaged underwater electricity cable on WCD had resulted in severe blackouts and low voltage. Though the issues surrounding the cable were fixed, WCD residents still complained of frequent blackouts which lasted for several hours. Marshall said the power company will be addressing this issue, “once and for all.”

Further, Marshall highlighted that in an effort to reduce the number of outages, during repairs and maintenance, the power company plans to retrain linesmen in live-line maintenance.

“So that in some instances, we would not have to kill (cut off) the power when we are carrying out repairs and maintenance. Also in 2017, we ordered some auto reclosers which should arrive early in 2018. These should be installed at strategic locations on main feeders and will facilitate faster isolation of faulty sections,” the Technical DCEO outlined.

Auto reclosers, also known as reclosers, are circuit breakers equipped with a mechanism that can automatically close the breaker after it has been opened due to a fault. They are used on overhead distribution systems to detect and interrupt momentary faults.

Other plans slated for 2018 include the continuation of economic electrification of unserved areas, commissioning of the Anna Regina 5.4 MW facility by March, the Bartica 3.3MW facility by May and Canefield’s 5.5 MW facility by August.

Expressions of Interests will also be processed and published and bids will be evaluated for Independent Power Producers (IPP) to establish 50MW Generation Plant capable of utilizing Natural Gas.

By: Ranetta La Fleur