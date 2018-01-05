Latest update January 5th, 2018 8:28 PM

Improved housing and water for Hinterland communities

Jan 05, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 5, 2018

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) have geared up to provide an improved quality of life for residents of hinterland communities.

The collaboration between the CH&PA and GWI will see residents of indigenous communities benefiting from improved housing and water supply.

CEO, Central Housing and Planning Authority Lelon Saul.

To this end, the CH&PA on Thursday, January 4, reported that the foreign-funded housing project in the hinterland is moving apace.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of the CH&PA Lelon Saul reported that 93 full houses were constructed along with the completion of 33 roof replacement at White Water, Sebai, and Kwaimatta in Region One. In Region Seven, one full house is being constructed at Jawalla, while 85 roof replacements are ongoing at Kako, Kamarang, and Waramadong. In Region Nine, under the same programme, 108 full houses were constructed, while 28 roof replacements are in various stages at Kwatamang, Massara, and Katoka.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the GWI Dr. Richard Van West-Charles

GWI, CEO Dr. Richard Van West-Charles.

said that the entity’s focus on water quality has intensified. GWI, he said, will soon provide treatable water to the Indigenous communities. According to him, there is much more work to be done in the hinterland regions.

“The access to water in the Hinterland Regions has basically been from springs, from creeks and surface water. We are looking intently at the whole issue of access to water quality, as you would see soon in areas as Mabaruma and Matthews Ridge having treated water.”

The CEO said GWI is now preparing a filter system along with the installation of a life-saver filter system at the Mabaruma hospital to provide filtered water on a 24-hour basis.

“In Region Four, we see that in Silver Hill, Wiakabra and Hill Foot having new wells, a new treatment plant is going to Diamond, at Timehri North at Bladen Hall, Sparendaam, and Sophia.”

In Region One, Port Kaituma and Oronoque, the water company had wells drilled in Koboremo, Kamwatta, and Toko along with the rehabilitation of the catchment area in Matthew’s ride and Mabaruma.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

