Latest update January 3rd, 2018 7:04 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Improved rice production forecast for 2018 –ties established with Cuba

Jan 03, 2018 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Good news is on the horizon for Guyana’s rice industry which bounced back in 2017 with an approximate 12.7 percent increase in output when compared to 2016.

Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed.

Nand Persaud and Company established a business relationship with Cuba, shipping rice there during 2017 and is expected to acquire a larger share of the Cuban market this year.  This is estimated at 75, 000 tonnes as disclosed by Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed.

“Hence their consideration of establishing a rice milling plant at Port Mariel [Cuba] and as I understand it, this will not only produce rice for Cuba but for export to other Central American countries,” said Ambassador Majeed during an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information.

The Ambassador noted too that the company has indicated to Cuban authorities their intent to set up a warehouse and a fertilizer blending plant. There are some other initiatives, which the Ambassador said are in the embryonic stages.

The improvement in rice yield for 2017 was due mainly to an additional 14, 000 hectares planted for that year’s spring crop and a further 74, 481 hectares planted in the autumn crop.

These developments, according to the Government, were attributed to farmers’ renewed confidence in their ability to access new markets.

The private sector’s attendance at the Havana International Fair, in Cuba, in the latter part of 2017 also helped to further stimulate investment in the industry.

 

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Expectations for 2018

Expectations for 2018

Jan 03, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 Persons are rejoining the world of work after ringing in the new year with family and friends and making resolutions for 2018. Many ended 2017 with the hopes of conquering the new year, be it work-related or personal goals. The new year is said to be filled...
Read More
Recent flooding “a hazard impact, not national disaster”- CDC Director (ag)

Recent flooding “a hazard impact, not national...

Jan 03, 2018

Region Five ends 2017 on a positive note

Region Five ends 2017 on a positive note

Jan 03, 2018

GWI to tackle City’s Sewerage system

GWI to tackle City’s Sewerage system

Jan 03, 2018

Mashramani events to be taken countrywide

Mashramani events to be taken countrywide

Jan 03, 2018

$150M cemetery restoration project ongoing

$150M cemetery restoration project ongoing

Jan 03, 2018

Toddler’s reading programme to be launched month end 

Toddler’s reading programme to be launched...

Jan 03, 2018

Upgrades to Herstelling main access road begins

Upgrades to Herstelling main access road begins

Jan 03, 2018

Ann’s Grove Residents commend GWI for quality water supply

Ann’s Grove Residents commend GWI for quality...

Jan 03, 2018

84 Day Care centres licensed by CPA in 2017 

84 Day Care centres licensed by CPA in 2017 

Jan 03, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 409 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,320,384 hits