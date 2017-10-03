Improved road safety measures contribute to reduced accidents

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, October 3, 2017

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has augmented its efforts to improve road safety across Guyana. These measures have been effective in the reduction of road accidents thus far since statistics reveal a vast reduction when compared to last year.

Projects Coordinator at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Kester Hinds, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that road safety has always been one of Ministry’s main focuses and his office will continue implementing all necessary initiatives to address it.

According to the Projects Coordinator, the Ministry has been placing emphasis on speed humps, a critical intervention in the reduction of hasty driving. He explained that in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF), speed humps have been installed in several locations such as Alexander Village, and several more will be installed in other communities including William Street in Kitty, as well as Smith and Hadfield Streets.

“We will be installing a minimum of 40 additional speed humps around the city, covering all schools. They’re some we will modify and remove, those at Albert and North Road those were installed not in a proper manner and can contribute to accidents so we will correct those,” Hinds disclosed.

The Ministry is also working to upgrade road markings on most public roads. Hinds stated roads that have faded road signs will soon be re-painted. However, the Ministry will now be using a thermoplastic road marking material which is said to be more durable than the paint. Aged guard rails on bridges will also be reinstalled, while new ones will be constructed along East Bank Demerara. These works fall under the under the maintenance programme of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Hinds also pointed out that the road safety manual for schools is an accomplishment the ministry takes pride in.

“One significant achievement we are grateful for is the manual to guide road safety inclusion into the school curriculum, we developed under the West Coast Demerara project. We continue to work together with the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) to continue educating and sensitizing the public because one life is too many.”

By: Ranetta La Fleur