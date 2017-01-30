Improved road safety measures for Linden/Soesdyke Highway

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, January 30, 2017

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure plans to place safety markings along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Last year and already for this year, there have been fatal accidents along the highway.

Coordinator, Works Services Group, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that for years the Linden Soesdyke highway has been without proper road safety measures.

Vaughn noted that the ministry will be rectifying the situation and drivers will need to comply with the safety measures. “There are some areas on the highway where the Ministry has already put on street lights for vehicles but it’s for us as drivers to be a little more cautious when we’re driving and to know that when the roads are wet we need to take out time to avoid accidents,” Vaughn explained, adding that the ministry will be doing road markings and other safety features along the highway.

In his 2016 budget speech, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, disclosed that a feasibility study for the rehabilitation of the 47 -year-old Soesdyke-Linden Highway and the rehabilitation of the existing bridge which links the communities of Wismar and MacKenzie, will be carried out.

Vaughn said the feasibility study is currently ongoing and very soon the ministry will begin works on the highway. He explained that there are some depressions on the road and this is an indication of the need for urgent attention.

Vaughn said after the feasibility study, the Ministry will be able to determine the scope of works needed and whether or not it will be done in full construction or in phases.

Additionally, the Works Services Coordinator pointed out that even though the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is not responsible for all of the roads in Guyana, the ministry is willing to work along with other ministries and agencies to continue improving infrastructure across Guyana.

“Let’s take Georgetown for instance; most of the roads being repaired are done by the Ministry but many of those roads do not belong to the Ministry. Some are city streets which belong to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) but we’re willing to work with all the agencies and everybody to ensure that we have a city that is safe, with proper roads,” Vaughn underlined.

Vaughn reiterated the need for drivers to be responsible when using the roads to ensure their own safety and to preserve the infrastructure in the country.

By: Ranetta La Fleur