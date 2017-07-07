Improving Health services in Mahdia-hospital set for upgrade, new bond

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, July 7, 2017

The Health Sector in Madhia is receiving a boost, with a storage bond which is currently being constructed in the compound of the Mahdia District Hospital.

Joseph Patterson, Regional Engineer, Region Eight, Potaro Siparuni said that the bond will enhance the storage capacity and necessary storage conditions for drugs and medical supplies.

Patterson explained to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the bond will provide the District Hospital with adequate storage capacity and the necessary storage conditions for the storing of drugs and related equipment. He noted that drugs and equipment are currently being stored at the “bottom of a living quarters”, which he explained “is not suitable for them”.

Further, this new bond will improve accountability and the distribution system for the District Hospital.

The capital project was awarded to Wayne Robertson Construction Company in the sum of $3.7 M. Works on the bond commenced on the June 14, 2017 and will be completed by September 14, 2017.

Additionally, the Mahdia District Hospital is currently being upgraded. Patterson said $34M has been allocated to the project. He explained that the upgrades entail installation of oxygen lines, changing of the ceiling, furnishing and other equipment that will enhance the entire function of the hospital.

Patterson said that within the coming weeks an advertisement will be placed in the media for tenders.

By: Gabreila Patram