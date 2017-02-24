Inaugural safari underway in Moraikobai

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 24, 2017

Guyana’s beauty will once again be seen as the inaugural Moraikobai 4×4 Sand Safari was officially sent off from the Avenue of the Republic, at the Rainforest Tours’ Office today, despite the inclement weather.

A convoy of 10 vehicles departed at 07:00hours for the indigenous village of Moraikobai, the newest route for a 4x 4 Safari excursion, organised by Rainforest Tours.

According to Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Indranauth Haralsingh the Moraikobai Sand Safari was birthed from a scoping mission that was facilitated by the (GTA) in December. The scoping exercise saw a number of reputable tour operators participating, but it was Rainforest Tours that decided to offer a 4×4 safari to Moraikobai. The indigenous community, in Region Five has tremendous tourism potential.

The safari team will encounter a sand trail which begins at the Linden/highway junction and allows for the team to enjoy an adventurous ride as they watch the terrain change from clay to sand. In addition, there is the adventurous aspect of getting stuck and having to find alternative routes to the village. There are shallow creeks that the Safarians will have to cross and conquer before arriving at Moraikobai, Haralsingh said.

“The drive to Moraikobai will allow the visitor to see many species of birds, enjoy wildlife spotting and access several fishing hotspots,” the GTA Director explained.

Haralsingh said that the sand safari presents an opportunity for adventure seeking visitors to experience a different atmosphere and terrain

from what can be encountered during the Rupununi Safari. The Moraikobai Safari which is being held from February 24 to 26 is an ideal adventure trip for persons desirous of a getaway to enjoy an exciting, tranquil, adventurous and culturally enriched experience.

As part of the experience, the team will also be donating a number of books which will aid in the creation of a library for the community; an initiative of the GTA. The library will help the children of Moraikobai to have easier access to school books, tourism publications, and novels, among a wide variety of other books.

The GTA will be facilitating other exploratory missions to areas deemed to have tourism potential for the development of short safaris, including the town of Bartica, and Mahdia and Wiruni.

The GTA is encouraging locals and visitors to discover and explore Guyana through these Safaris.

By: Gabriela Patram