Increase errant drivers charged through CCTV cameras

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 22, 2017

A total of 711 errant drivers have been charged due to the efficiency of the video surveillance of the Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras as compared to 487 in 2016. The figures represent the period January 01, 2017 to June 22, 2017 and January 01, 2016 to June 22, 2016 respectively which represents an increase of 224 more drivers being charged.

This was disclosed by Traffic Chief Dion Moore during an interview with the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA). Moore explained that the cameras are “playing a major role in assisting us in detecting errant drivers who would have committed a traffic violation”.

The Traffic Chief added that, “we have in place a monitoring system where we simultaneously, when the offense is being committed have someone monitoring it and then we communicate with ranks who are on the ground to nab those errant drivers”.

The Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) which comes under the Ministry of Public Security is currently collaborating with stakeholders to initiate their ‘Safe City Project”. The ‘Safe City Project’ is a surveillance project integrated with patrol management. It essentially aims to aid in the reduction of crime by utilising technology. This will see an additional 300 CCTV added to what already exists.

Project Manager of CSSP Clement Henry said that they working with National Data Management Authority to determine the specification of the cameras to be procured.

Funding for this project will be facilitated through the CSSP and the government of Guyana. The CSSP is a five year programme funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). to the tune of US$15M.

The CSSP is designed to increase the capacity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in criminal investigation practices and crime prevention strategies. It focuses on skills training to improve community engagement and cooperation as well as systems strengthening to more effectively use data to proactively prevent and investigate crime and violence.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite