DPI, Guyana

Increased traffic at GMC’s information centre as second ‘Open Day’ hosted

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 13, 2017

The Guyana Marketing Cooperation has seen increased interest in its services after hosting its first open day last year. This year, the company is seeking to generate even more interest as it hosts its second open day.

General Manager of the GMC, Ida Sealey-Adams.

On Friday, the GMC had an information booth outside the Guyana Market Shop on Robb and Alexander Street which provided data for current and prospective agro-processors on the services provided by the GMC.

“They have a business idea they want to come in and basically understand what is required of them to move from that stage to actually have their business enterprise be a reality and come to fruition. We are also targeting prospective and current exporters,” General Manager of the GMC, Ida Sealey-Adams said.

Information is also available to persons who use refrigerator trucks and containers, plastic crates, transporters of agro-produce, packaging facilities and market data. This year’s open day seeks to build on the success of last year’s event. GMC hosted its first information open day last year and saw increased interest in its services Sealey-Adams noted.

“As it relates to the brokerage service, as a matter of fact, all of the services we offer…we would have facilitated quite a number of meetings, we would have held quite a number of workshops coming out of our discourse with the persons who would have visited,” Sealey-Adams noted.

There was also “more than 100 percent” increased traffic to the GMC’s website, www.newgmc.com, by persons seeking information on market prices and other information provided by the GMC.

Sealey-Adams noted this year’s Open Day is also in observation of Agriculture Month.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

GMC staff preparing information booth.

 

