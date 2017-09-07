Indigenous Art exhibition honours Sister Theresa La Rose

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 7, 2017

Over 70 Indigenous artists, on Wednesday evening, paid homage to Sr. Theresa La Rose, a pioneer promoter of Indigenous art and craft.

Sister La Rose was awarded the Medal of service in 1975 for making an impact on the lives of the Indigenous peoples. Through her work she dedicated her life to folk-research, music, singing and cultural expression. She also worked for the Ministry of Interior Development, Amerindian Affairs as well other educational capacities linked with the Government.

The exhibition being held at the National Art Gallery, Castellani House under the theme, ‘Guyana’s first peoples; sustaining a rich cultural environment,’ displayed colorful and visionary art pieces which portray Indigenous lifestyles and their connection to nature. It is one of the calendar events slated for the Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage month.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock expressed his admiration for the art work on exhibit, and noted the dedication shown by newly appointed Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton. This dedication he feels will assist in the elevation of the

art, craft, music and poetry of the indigenous peoples as well as all remains uncovered within their communities.

“I think that this is one good way to help to educate the rest of Guyanese people of what the Indigenous people can do, it is also another way to unite this beautiful nation of ours through arts and music,” Minister Allicock said.

He added that the legacy left by Sister La Rose has paved the way for the current skillful and remarkable artists who are

exhibiting their work, noting that this is the most appropriate time for the indigenous people to come together to reunite the Amerindian Research Unit at the University of Guyana (UG).

Minister of Social Cohesion and Minister within Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport George Norton said that the art exhibition presented the opportunity for the wider public to view the arts by the country’s first people which captures an important part of the Guyanese’ culture.

“Friends, we could have only been here because of the roles of many of our past indigenous leaders. However, I would like to emphasise the role played by Sister Theresa La Rose…had it not been for her this exhibition would have not been possible,” Minister Norton added.

He noted that the exhibition also offers viewers appreciation of the time and effort placed into creating works of art in portraying their lifestyles, whether it is painting, textile or craft, and speaks to the talent and vision possessed by the indigenous artists and craftsmen and women.

The exhibition commenced on Wednesday September 6, 2017 from and will continue until the September 27 from 17:00 hours.

By: Neola Damon