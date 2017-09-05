Indigenous Artists shine at Heritage Village

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 5, 2017

As the Heritage Month activities continue at the Sophia Exhibition Site, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has put the spotlight on two talented artists, whose work has been receiving rave reviews.

Seventeen-year-old Ransford Simon from Rewa Village, North Rupununi is aspiring to be a PhotoRestic Artist – one who creates drawings from pencil, ink and paint that appear like photographs.

Currently, a final year student at the Burrowes School of Art, Simon noted it was his dream to attend an Art Institute and further develop his talent. He told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that he “began drawing from a tender age and was always trying to get someone to sit still so he could sketch the perfect image.”

Recognition of his talent and ensuring his indigenous culture remains alive are Simon’s reasons for exhibiting his artwork at the Heritage Village.

“I feel good because most of the viewers come looking at my work saying boy this thing is quality, it feels good that people appreciate your work, people like your work, people feel connected some way. I am trying to push out to feel connected with nature mostly, because I am Amerindian and I go with the nature mostly, it feels good to know people appreciate your work”, Simon said.

Nineteen-year-old Jerry Marco from Wowetta Village Region Nine, loves to draw and paint just about anything. He explained how he developed this love for art.

“My brother-in-law used to draw and I used to watch him drawing and I never knew I could do this. I started when I was 6 (years) and I never got the chance to get a drawing book and I use to pick up small things like wood and sticks to make a sculpture piece then I went to Annai Secondary and was taught by Alexander Wayne and he showed the key points of a drawing on a paper.”

Marco, whose dream is to become a famous artist, is showcasing his pieces under the personal theme ‘Amerindian Lifestyle.’

“I want to show people my art and have them recongise my own tradition and have them recognise my own tradition and have people recognise me on my own art work,” Marco said.

Do ensure that you check out these two talented artists when you visit the heritage expo and you can have them sketch your portrait too.

By: Gabreila Patram