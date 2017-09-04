Latest update September 3rd, 2017 11:28 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Indigenous culture embraced by all at Heritage Village

Sep 03, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, September 3, 2017

The extravaganza and fanfare continued on Sunday night in celebration of Indigenous Heritage Month at the Heritage Village in Sophia. Hundreds of Guyanese of all ethnic persuasions joined in the celebrations of our first people.

This year’s theme for the celebrations “Guyana’s first peoples–Sustaining a rich cultural environment”, was embraced by all who were at the event. The young and the not so young all had a taste and look of indigenous food, drink, clothing, accessories and much, much more.

Our indigenous brothers and sisters, who travelled hundreds and even thousands of miles, displayed their art and craft, with every piece of work telling its own story. On sale was an array of indigenous foods and drinks; some of which were prepared on the spot, to give coast landers a first-hand view of how it is made. This included cassava bread, smoked beef, chicken and the famous Piwari drink and Sweet Potato “Fly”.

Indigenous poems, songs, dances and skits performed by various indigenous dance and dramatic groups received loud applause and cheers from the crowd who were captivated by what they were witnessing.

The excitement continues tomorrow evening at the Sophia Exhibition Centre in Sophia, where there will be a “Farine Fiesta”. The Farine is another famous indigenous staple.  The Department of Public Information encourages you to join in the celebrations of Guyana’s first peoples. Admission to the event is free.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

Scenes from this evening’s Cultural Extravaganza event- Part of the Month long celebration of Indigenous Heritage Month which is being celebrated under the theme “Guyana’s first peoples–Sustaining a rich cultural environment.”





