Indigenous Residence accommodated over 2,000 persons in 2017

For 2017, the Indigenous Residence located at Princess Street provided accommodation, transportation, and meals for 2,153 persons seeking medical and other services in Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe said that the ministry over the past year ensured the Indigenous Residence was a safe and sanitary environment for the country’s Hinterland residents. Recreational services, counselling, nursing care, and educational services to improve the health and welfare of Indigenous persons were also provided.

To ensure residents left fully satisfied with the services provided, a number of infrastructural changes were made to enhance the environment. Upgrades conducted this year included the refurbishment of rooms, the maternity unit, dining room and recreational facility. A bus was also handed over to the residence to transport persons who have travelled to the city to transact business.

Additionally, the sum of $5M was allocated in the 2017 budget for consultancy and design of a modern residence in Georgetown.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

